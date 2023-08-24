HT Auto

BattRE Electric Mobility Storie vs Lectrix LXS

In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or Lectrix LXS choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Lectrix LXS Price starts at Rs. 91,399 (ex-showroom price). The range of Storie up to 103-132 km/charge and the LXS has a range of up to 89 km/charge.
Storie vs LXS Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storie Lxs
BrandBattRE Electric MobilityLectrix
Price₹ 94,999₹ 91,399
Range103-132 km/charge89 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-2.5-3 Hrs.

Filters
Storie
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie
E 2.3 kWh
₹94,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
LXS
Lectrix LXS
STD
₹91,399*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Start Buttion
Motor Power
2.4 kW1.9 kW
Water Proof Rating
IP67 ( Battery )-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-110/90-10
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
SteelSheet Metal
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Length
1855 mm1870 mm
Ground Clearance
200 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm1330 mm
Height
1175 mm1260 mm
Width
740 mm-
Features
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
3.25 Inch LCD Screen-
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh2.3 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,16095,496
Ex-Showroom Price
94,99991,399
RTO
00
Insurance
4,1614,097
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1312,052

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Lectrix LXS Moonshine limited edition electric scooter is based on the standard LXS and comes wearing a special livery.
    Lectrix EV launches LXS Moonshine to celebrate Chandrayaan 3's success, promises 89 km range
    24 Aug 2023
    Lectrix LXS G2.0, LXS G3.0 electric scooters
    Lectrix LXS G 2.0, LXS G 3.0 electric scooters receive 12,000 bookings
    12 Sept 2023
    The Lectrix LXS 2.0 electric scooter is positioned below the LXS 3.0 and gets a smaller 2.3 kWh battery with a range of 98 km on a single charge
    Lectrix EV LXS 2.0 e-scooter launched with a range of 98 km, priced at 79,999
    9 Feb 2024
    As electric vehicles catch up in the mobility race, there are many options out there in the market for the budget spenders.
    Looking to buy an electric scooter? Check out top 5 under 1 lakh
    19 Oct 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Kia EV3 will join the Korean auto giant's electric vehicle lineup which also includes the likes of EV6 and EV9. The EV3, which is expected to be launched in India sometime next year, will rival BYD Atto3 among others in the segment.
    Kia EV3 electric SUV, rival to BYD Atto3, promises 560 kms of range
    31 May 2024
    BYD Seal is the EV maker's third electric car in India and is the most powerful on offer. The electric sports sedan promises a range of up to 650 kms in a single charge, offers plethora of features including ADAS and performance that can ruffle some of the luxury car brands in India.
    BYD Seal EV review: Luxury electric sports car at an affordable cost?
    22 Apr 2024
    Ather Energy's latest electric scooter Rizta will take on the likes of TVS iQube, Ola S1 Air among others priced above <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>one lakh in the electric two-wheeler segment.
    Ather Rizta review: Perfect electric scooter for the family man?
    24 May 2024
    The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
    Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
    26 Jun 2024
    View all
     