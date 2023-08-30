HT Auto
In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or Komaki XGT X5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki XGT X5 Price starts at Rs. 1.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Storie up to 103-132 km/charge and the XGT X5 has a range of up to 90-100 km/charge.
Storie vs XGT X5 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storie Xgt x5
BrandBattRE Electric MobilityKomaki
Price₹ 94,999₹ 1.01 Lakhs
Range103-132 km/charge90-100 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time--

Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2.4 kW-
Water Proof Rating
IP67 ( Battery )-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
SteelAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Length
1855 mm-
Ground Clearance
200 mm-
Wheelbase
1370 mm-
Height
1175 mm-
Width
740 mm-
Features
Charging at Home
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
3.25 Inch LCD Screen-
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,1601,04,846
Ex-Showroom Price
94,9991,00,746
RTO
00
Insurance
4,1614,100
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1312,253

