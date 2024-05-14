HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesStorie vs XGT Classic

BattRE Electric Mobility Storie vs Komaki XGT Classic

In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or Komaki XGT Classic choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki XGT Classic Price starts at Rs. 1.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Storie up to 103-132 km/charge and the XGT Classic has a range of up to 80-90 km/charge.
Storie vs XGT Classic Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storie Xgt classic
BrandBattRE Electric MobilityKomaki
Price₹ 94,999₹ 1.09 Lakhs
Range103-132 km/charge80-90 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-5 Hours

Filters
Storie
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie
E 2.3 kWh
₹94,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XGT Classic
Komaki XGT Classic
STD
₹1.09 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2.4 kW-
Water Proof Rating
IP67 ( Battery )-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
SteelAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Length
1855 mm1820 mm
Ground Clearance
200 mm-
Wheelbase
1370 mm1820 mm
Height
1175 mm1100 mm
Width
740 mm-
Features
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
3.25 Inch LCD Screen-
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,1601,12,864
Ex-Showroom Price
94,9991,08,636
RTO
00
Insurance
4,1614,228
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1312,425

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Royal Enfield Classic 650 is expected to be the most affordable 650 cc motorcycle in the lineup. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/Motopilot_e)
    Royal Enfield Classic 650 trademark filed, will be the most affordable 650 Twin
    14 May 2024
    Royal Enfield recently filed for a trademark for two new logos
    Royal Enfield trademarks 2 new brand logos
    7 Jun 2024
    Royal Enfield reported a 32 per cent growth in the above 350cc engine category
    Royal Enfield Reports 8% drop in May domestic sales, international sales go up
    2 Jun 2024
    Mahindra has reduced the booking backlog for XUV700 by 54 per cent in May 2024.
    Mahindra expedites XUV700 delivery, reduces booking backlog by 54% in May
    21 May 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Kia EV3 will join the Korean auto giant's electric vehicle lineup which also includes the likes of EV6 and EV9. The EV3, which is expected to be launched in India sometime next year, will rival BYD Atto3 among others in the segment.
    Kia EV3 electric SUV, rival to BYD Atto3, promises 560 kms of range
    31 May 2024
    BYD Seal is the EV maker's third electric car in India and is the most powerful on offer. The electric sports sedan promises a range of up to 650 kms in a single charge, offers plethora of features including ADAS and performance that can ruffle some of the luxury car brands in India.
    BYD Seal EV review: Luxury electric sports car at an affordable cost?
    22 Apr 2024
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic retains the quintessential traits of the SUV in its new avatar, and is quite different from what its more modern version Scorpio-N has to offer. Mahindra hopes that Scorpio Classic will continue to be one of their best-selling models.
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic: First Drive Review
    3 Sept 2022
    Ather Energy's latest electric scooter Rizta will take on the likes of TVS iQube, Ola S1 Air among others priced above <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>one lakh in the electric two-wheeler segment.
    Ather Rizta review: Perfect electric scooter for the family man?
    24 May 2024
    The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
    Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
    26 Jun 2024
    The Peugeot 203 was brought back to its full glory sometime in July this year by a Sri Lankan named Chathura Vithanage.
    From junk to shining jewel: How this 60-yr old Peugeot 203 was given a new life
    7 Sept 2020
    2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 motorcycle promises to offer improved ride quality and comes with host of new features. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
    Royal Enfield Classic 350: Road test review
    1 Sept 2021
    View all
     