BattRE Electric Mobility Storie vs Komaki TN-95

In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or Komaki TN-95 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki TN-95 Price starts at Rs. 98,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Storie up to 103-132 km/charge and the TN-95 has a range of up to 150-180 km/charge.
Storie vs TN-95 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storie Tn-95
BrandBattRE Electric MobilityKomaki
Price₹ 94,999₹ 98,000
Range103-132 km/charge150-180 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time--

Storie
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie
E 2.3 kWh
₹94,999*
*Ex-showroom price
TN-95
Komaki TN-95
STD
₹98,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2.4 kW-
Water Proof Rating
IP67 ( Battery )-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
SteelAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Length
1855 mm2020 mm
Ground Clearance
200 mm-
Wheelbase
1370 mm-
Height
1175 mm1215 mm
Width
740 mm-
Features
Charging at Home
YesNo
Riding Modes
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
3.25 Inch LCD ScreenYes
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,16098,000
Ex-Showroom Price
94,99998,000
RTO
00
Insurance
4,1610
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1312,106

