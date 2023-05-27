In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or Komaki TN-95 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki TN-95 Price starts at Rs. 98,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Storie up to 103-132 km/charge and the TN-95 has a range of up to 150-180 km/charge.
Storie vs TN-95 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storie
|Tn-95
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Komaki
|Price
|₹ 94,999
|₹ 98,000
|Range
|103-132 km/charge
|150-180 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|-