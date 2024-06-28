HT Auto

BattRE Electric Mobility Storie vs Komaki SE

In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or Komaki SE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki SE Price starts at Rs. 96,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Storie up to 103-132 km/charge and the SE has a range of up to 150-180 km/charge.
Storie vs SE Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storie Se
BrandBattRE Electric MobilityKomaki
Price₹ 94,999₹ 96,000
Range103-132 km/charge150-180 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time--

Filters
Storie
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie
E 2.3 kWh
₹94,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
SE
Komaki SE
STD
₹96,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2.4 kW-
Water Proof Rating
IP67 ( Battery )-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Steel-
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Length
1855 mm
Ground Clearance
200 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm
Height
1175 mm
Width
740 mm
Features
Charging at Home
YesNo
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
3.25 Inch LCD ScreenYes
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,16096,000
Ex-Showroom Price
94,99996,000
RTO
00
Insurance
4,1610
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1312,063

