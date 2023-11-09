In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or Komaki LY choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki LY Price starts at Rs. 78,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Storie up to 103-132 km/charge and the LY has a range of up to 80-85 km/charge.
Storie vs LY Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storie
|Ly
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Komaki
|Price
|₹ 94,999
|₹ 78,000
|Range
|103-132 km/charge
|80-85 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|4.55 Hours.