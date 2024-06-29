HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesStorie vs e-Luna

BattRE Electric Mobility Storie vs Kinetic Green e-Luna

In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or Kinetic Green e-Luna choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kinetic Green e-Luna Price starts at Rs. 69,990 (ex-showroom price). The range of Storie up to 103-132 km/charge and the e-Luna has a range of up to 90-110 km/charge.
Storie vs e-Luna Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storie E-luna
BrandBattRE Electric MobilityKinetic Green
Price₹ 94,999₹ 69,990
Range103-132 km/charge90-110 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time--

Filters
Storie
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie
E 2.3 kWh
₹94,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
e-Luna
Kinetic Green e-Luna
X1
₹69,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2.4 kW1.2 kW
Water Proof Rating
IP67 ( Battery )Battery - IP67
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10Front :-2.50-16, Rear :-2.50-16
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
SteelSpoke
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Length
1855 mm1985 mm
Ground Clearance
200 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm1335 mm
Height
1175 mm1036 mm
Width
740 mm735 mm
Features
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
3.25 Inch LCD Screen-
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh1.7 Kwh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,1601,47,182
Ex-Showroom Price
94,99969,990
RTO
03,601
Insurance
4,16173,591
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1313,163

