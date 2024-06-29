In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or Keeway SR125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Keeway SR125 Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SR125 engine makes power & torque 9.83 PS @ 9000 rpm & 8.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. Keeway offers the SR125 in 1 colour. Storie has a range of up to 103-132 km/charge. The SR125 mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Storie vs SR125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storie
|Sr125
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Keeway
|Price
|₹ 94,999
|₹ 1.19 Lakhs
|Range
|103-132 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|125 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-