hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesStorie vs W175

BattRE Electric Mobility Storie vs Kawasaki W175

In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, W175 engine makes power & torque 13 PS PS & 13.2 Nm respectively. Storie has a range of up to 132 km/charge. The W175 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Storie vs W175 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storie w175
BrandBattRE Electric MobilityKawasaki
Price₹ 99,999₹ 1.13 Lakhs
Range132 km/charge-
Mileage-45 kmpl
Battery Capacity2.3 kWh-
Engine Capacity-177 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
Storie
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie
EPIC
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
W175
Kawasaki W175
Ebony
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Ground Clearance
200 mm165 mm
Length
1855 mm2005 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm1320 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Kerb Weight
105 kg135 kg
Height
1175 mm1050 mm
Width
740 mm805 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
SteelSpoke
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
103 km480 km
Max Speed
65 kmph110 kmph
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
2.4 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP65-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Rear Suspension
Adjustable Hydraulic Coilover"Hydraulic type dual rating spring shock absorbers, 5way adjustable preload / 64 mm"
Front Suspension
Fork Type Hydraulic30 mm telescopic fork / 110 mm
Features
Charging at Home
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Console
Digital-
Charging Station Locater
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
5 Inch TFT Smart Display-
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh12V 6Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbHalogen Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,04,2501,32,630
Ex-Showroom Price
99,9991,13,000
RTO
09,040
Insurance
4,25110,590
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2402,850

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The TVS NTorq 150 after 2 months.
TVS NTorq 150 long-term review (2nd month update): Why it has become my default ride
9 Aug 2026
The Kawasaki W175 Standard variant now gets more affordable by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000, undercutting rivals RE Hunter 350 and TVS Ronin 225
2024 Kawasaki W175 with spoked wheels launched, prices slashed by 25,000
12 Dec 2023
Kawasaki Motors achieves a milestone with the made-in-India W175 LTD launch in the US. Features include a redesigned seat, market-specific colour schemes, and the absence of India-specific equipment.
Made in India Kawasaki W175 LTD launched in USA: Here's what's different
4 Jun 2026
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in the Czech Republic
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in Czech Republic
8 Aug 2026
The new Pulsar 150 will get a revised design language along with a new chassis and suspension setup.
New Bajaj Pulsar 150 reaches dealerships ahead of launch
9 Aug 2026
Kawasaki W175 in new Metallic Ocean Blue colour scheme.
Kawasaki W175 gets two new colour schemes. Check them out
2 Jan 2024
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
22 May 2023
<p>We take the new Kawasaki Z250 for a spin.</p>
Kawasaki Z250 comprehensive review
5 Jan 2015
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
26 Apr 2013
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers