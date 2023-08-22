HT Auto
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie vs Kabira Mobility KM 3000

In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or Kabira Mobility KM 3000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Storie up to 103-132 km/charge and the KM 3000 has a range of up to 120 km/charge. Kabira Mobility offers the KM 3000 in 1 colour.
Storie vs KM 3000 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storie Km 3000
BrandBattRE Electric MobilityKabira Mobility
Price₹ 94,999₹ 1.12 Lakhs
Range103-132 km/charge120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-2 Hours 50 min

Storie
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie
E 2.3 kWh
₹94,999*
*Ex-showroom price
KM 3000
Kabira Mobility KM 3000
Lithium Ion
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP67IP67
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2.4 kW3500 W
Water Proof Rating
IP67 ( Battery )-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
SteelAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Length
1855 mm2100 mm
Ground Clearance
200 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm1430 mm
Height
1175 mm1200 mm
Width
740 mm760 mm
Features
Charging at Home
YesNo
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
3.25 Inch LCD Screen-
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh4.0 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,1601,31,870
Ex-Showroom Price
94,9991,26,990
RTO
04,880
Insurance
4,1610
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1312,834

