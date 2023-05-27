HT Auto
In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75 Price starts at Rs. 66,700 (ex-showroom price). The range of Storie up to 103-132 km/charge and the Kabira Hermes 75 has a range of up to 120 km/charge. Kabira Mobility offers the Kabira Hermes 75 in 1 colour.
Storie vs Kabira Hermes 75 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storie Kabira hermes 75
BrandBattRE Electric MobilityKabira Mobility
Price₹ 94,999₹ 66,700
Range103-132 km/charge120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time--

Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
2.4 kW2500 W
Water Proof Rating
IP67 ( Battery )-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
SteelAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Length
1855 mm1910 mm
Ground Clearance
200 mm250 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm1300 mm
Height
1175 mm1175 mm
Width
740 mm750 mm
Features
Charging at Home
YesNo
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
3.25 Inch LCD ScreenYes
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh60 V, 40 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,16092,880
Ex-Showroom Price
94,99989,600
RTO
03,280
Insurance
4,1610
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1311,996

