In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus Price starts at Rs. 68,990 (ex-showroom price). The range of Storie up to 103-132 km/charge and the Intercity Aeolus has a range of up to 110 km/charge. Kabira Mobility offers the Intercity Aeolus in 3 colours.
Storie vs Intercity Aeolus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storie
|Intercity aeolus
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Kabira Mobility
|Price
|₹ 94,999
|₹ 68,990
|Range
|103-132 km/charge
|110 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|-