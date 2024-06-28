HT Auto
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie vs iVOOMi Energy Jeet X

In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or iVOOMi Energy Jeet X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the iVOOMi Energy Jeet X Price starts at Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Storie up to 103-132 km/charge and the Jeet X has a range of up to 115-170 km/charge.
Storie vs Jeet X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storie Jeet x
BrandBattRE Electric MobilityiVOOMi Energy
Price₹ 94,999₹ 89,999
Range103-132 km/charge115-170 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-4 Hrs.

Storie
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie
E 2.3 kWh
₹94,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Jeet X
iVOOMi Energy Jeet X
STD
₹89,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP67IP66
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2.4 kW2.5 kW
Water Proof Rating
IP67 ( Battery )IP65 ( Controller )
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
SteelAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Length
1855 mm1880 mm
Ground Clearance
200 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm1350 mm
Height
1175 mm1200 mm
Width
740 mm820 mm
Features
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
YesYes
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
3.25 Inch LCD ScreenYes
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh2 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,16094,071
Ex-Showroom Price
94,99989,999
RTO
00
Insurance
4,1614,072
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1312,021

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Mahindra XUV700 does not get any mechanical changes.
    Mahindra XU700 gets two new colour schemes. Check them out
    28 Jun 2024
    The 200,000th Mahindra XUV700 rolled out in less than three years. Demand is still strong for the SUV with a waiting period of about two months
    Mahindra XUV700 achieves new milestone with 2 lakh units rolled out in 33 months
    27 Jun 2024
    The Bay Area Air Quality Management District planned to issue a written abatement order for Tesla later this week after Tuesday's announcement.
    Tesla ordered to stop releasing toxic emissions from San Francisco Bay Area plant
    27 Jun 2024
    Renault Duster will be available with a fully hybrid powertrain in the global market,
    Seven-seater Renault Duster spied in wild. Check details
    27 Jun 2024
    Mahindra has launched the XUV 3XO as the replacement of its sub-compact SUV XUV300. Larger in size, the XUV 3XO offers host of features, including a panoramic sunroof and ADAS technology.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO: Five unique features and five more it missed out
    9 Jun 2024
    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    The C40 Recharge will become the second electric offering from the Swedish auto giant in India after the XC40 Recharge electric SUV.
    Volvo C40 Recharge review: Packs a punch with more range
    26 Aug 2023
    Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
    2 May 2024
