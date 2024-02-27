HT Auto

BattRE Electric Mobility Storie vs iVOOMi Energy Eco

In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or iVOOMi Energy Eco choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the iVOOMi Energy Eco Price starts at Rs. 81,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Storie up to 103-132 km/charge and the Eco has a range of up to 80 km/charge.
Storie vs Eco Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storie Eco
BrandBattRE Electric MobilityiVOOMi Energy
Price₹ 94,999₹ 81,999
Range103-132 km/charge80 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-4 Hrs.

Storie
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie
E 2.3 kWh
₹94,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Eco
iVOOMi Energy Eco
STD
₹81,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP67IP67
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
2.4 kW250 W
Water Proof Rating
IP67 ( Battery )-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
SteelAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Length
1855 mm1830 mm
Ground Clearance
200 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm1310 mm
Height
1175 mm1300 mm
Width
740 mm710 mm
Features
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
3.25 Inch LCD ScreenYes
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh1.5 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,16085,795
Ex-Showroom Price
94,99981,999
RTO
00
Insurance
4,1613,796
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1311,844

