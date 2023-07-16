In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or Hop Electric LYF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hop Electric LYF Price starts at Rs. 66,535 (ex-showroom price). The range of Storie up to 103-132 km/charge and the LYF has a range of up to 75-125 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours.
Storie vs LYF Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storie
|Lyf
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Hop Electric
|Price
|₹ 94,999
|₹ 66,535
|Range
|103-132 km/charge
|75-125 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|2 Hours 45 Minutes