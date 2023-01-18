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BattRE Electric Mobility Storie vs Hop Electric LEO

In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or Hop Electric LEO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hop Electric LEO Price starts at Rs. 84,360 (ex-showroom price). The range of Storie up to 132 km/charge and the LEO has a range of up to 95-120 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LEO in 5 colours.
Storie vs LEO Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storie Leo
BrandBattRE Electric MobilityHop Electric
Price₹ 99,999₹ 84,360
Range132 km/charge95-120 km/charge
Battery Capacity2.3 kWh1.44 kWh
Charging Time-3 Hours

Filters
Storie
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie
EPIC
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
LEO
Hop Electric LEO
LS
₹84,360*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
200 mm160 mm
Length
1855 mm1940 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm-
Additional Storage
YesYes
Kerb Weight
105 kg77 kg
Height
1175 mm1180 mm
Width
740 mm720 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10Front :-90/90-10,Rear :-90/90-10
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
SteelAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
103 km95 km
Max Speed
65 kmph25 kmph
Motor IP Rating
IP67IP66
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2.4 kW250 W
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP65IP65 (Controller), IP67 (Battery)
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Rear Suspension
Adjustable Hydraulic CoiloverShock Absorber
Front Suspension
Fork Type HydraulicUpright Telescopic Forks
Features
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
YesYes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Console
DigitalDigital
Charging Station Locater
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
5 Inch TFT Smart DisplayLCD Display with IP65 Rating
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh1.44 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,04,25088,194
Ex-Showroom Price
99,99984,360
RTO
00
Insurance
4,2513,834
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2401,895

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