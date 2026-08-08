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BattRE Electric Mobility Storie vs Honda XBlade

In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price). On the other hand, XBlade engine makes power & torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. Storie has a range of up to 132 km/charge. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Storie vs XBlade Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storie Xblade
BrandBattRE Electric MobilityHonda
Price₹ 99,999₹ 78,803
Range132 km/charge-
Mileage-50.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity2.3 kWh-
Engine Capacity-162 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
Storie
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie
EPIC
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XBlade
Honda XBlade
Disc
₹78,803*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Ground Clearance
200 mm160 mm
Length
1855 mm2013 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm1347 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Kerb Weight
105 kg143 kg
Height
1175 mm1115 mm
Width
740 mm786 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10Front :-80/100-17,Rear :- 130/70-17
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
SteelAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
103 km-
Max Speed
65 kmph-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
2.4 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP65-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Rear Suspension
Adjustable Hydraulic CoiloverHydraulic, Monoshock
Front Suspension
Fork Type HydraulicTelescopic
Features
Charging at Home
YesNo
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Console
DigitalDigital
Charging Station Locater
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
5 Inch TFT Smart Display-
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh12 V, 4 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Li-ionMF
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,04,2501,26,880
Ex-Showroom Price
99,9991,09,264
RTO
08,741
Insurance
4,2518,875
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2402,727

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