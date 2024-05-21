HT Auto
In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or Honda Shine 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Shine 100 Price starts at Rs. 64,900 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Shine 100 engine makes power & torque 7.38 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Storie has a range of up to 103-132 km/charge. The Shine 100 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
Storie vs Shine 100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storie Shine 100
BrandBattRE Electric MobilityHonda
Price₹ 94,999₹ 64,900
Range103-132 km/charge-
Mileage-65 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-98.98 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Storie
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie
E 2.3 kWh
₹94,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Shine 100
Honda Shine 100
STD
₹64,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
Automatic4 Speed Manual
Starting
Push Button StartKick Start
Motor Power
2.4 kW-
Water Proof Rating
IP67 ( Battery )-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10-
Front Brake
Drum-
Wheels Type
SteelAlloy
Rear Brake
Drum-
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Length
1855 mm-
Ground Clearance
200 mm168 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm1245 mm
Height
1175 mm-
Width
740 mm-
Features
Charging at Home
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
3.25 Inch LCD Screen-
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDHalogen Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LEDHalogen Bulb
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,16077,436
Ex-Showroom Price
94,99964,900
RTO
06,692
Insurance
4,1615,844
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1311,664
Expert Rating
-

