HT Auto

BattRE Electric Mobility Storie vs Honda Dio

In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 70,211 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.85 PS PS & 9.3 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Dio in 8 colours. Storie has a range of up to 103-132 km/charge. The Dio mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Storie vs Dio Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storie Dio
BrandBattRE Electric MobilityHonda
Price₹ 94,999₹ 70,211
Range103-132 km/charge-
Mileage-55 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-109.51 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Storie
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie
E 2.3 kWh
₹94,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Dio
Honda Dio
STD
₹70,211*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
2.4 kW-
Water Proof Rating
IP67 ( Battery )-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm, Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10Front :-90/90-12, ,Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
SteelAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Length
1855 mm1808 mm
Ground Clearance
200 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm1260 mm
Height
1175 mm1150 mm
Width
740 mm723 mm
Features
Charging at Home
YesNo
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
3.25 Inch LCD Screen-
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh12 V / 3.0 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,16077,828
Ex-Showroom Price
94,99970,211
RTO
05,616
Insurance
4,1612,001
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1311,672
Expert Rating
-

Dio Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda Dionull | Petrol | Automatic70,211 - 77,712**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gnull | Petrol | Automatic76,234 - 82,734**Ex-showroom price
Dio vs Activa 6G
Hindustan Times
Honda Dionull | Petrol | Automatic70,211 - 77,712**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS NTORQ 125null | Petrol | Automatic84.64 - 1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Dio vs NTORQ 125
Hindustan Times
Honda Dionull | Petrol | Automatic70,211 - 77,712**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125null | Petrol | Automatic79,806 - 88,979**Ex-showroom price
Dio vs Activa 125

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Honda Dio 125 in Sports Red colour scheme.
    Honda Dio 125 launched at 83,400, gets Smart Key System
    13 Jul 2023
    Honda is offering Dio in seven colour options.
    2023 Honda Dio H-Smart launched: 5 things you should know
    13 Jun 2023
    2023 Honda Dio scooter
    2023 Honda Dio scooter, now OBD2 compliant, launched at 70,211
    12 Jun 2023
    The Repsol Edition of the Dio 125 and Hornet 2.0 get only cosmetic changes over the standard version.
    2023 Repsol Editions of Honda Hornet 2.0 and Dio 125 launched in India
    21 Sept 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Kia EV3 will join the Korean auto giant's electric vehicle lineup which also includes the likes of EV6 and EV9. The EV3, which is expected to be launched in India sometime next year, will rival BYD Atto3 among others in the segment.
    Kia EV3 electric SUV, rival to BYD Atto3, promises 560 kms of range
    31 May 2024
    Ather Energy's latest electric scooter Rizta will take on the likes of TVS iQube, Ola S1 Air among others priced above <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>one lakh in the electric two-wheeler segment.
    Ather Rizta review: Perfect electric scooter for the family man?
    24 May 2024
    The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
    Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
    26 Jun 2024
    Hero MotoCorp has launched its new 110cc flagship scooter Xoom in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). Aimed to take on the likes of Honda Active and Dio, the Xoom appears sporty as well as competitively priced.
    Hero Xoom First Ride Review: Sporty performance with competitive pricing
    2 Feb 2023
    Global NCAP has released new safety ratings for the Mahindra Bolero Neo SUV, Honda Amaze sedan and Kia Carens MPV. While both Amaze and Carens were tested earlier, this was Bolero Neo's first crash test at the Global NCAP.
    Bolero Neo, Amaze disappoint, Carens improve safety ratings at Global NCAP
    23 Apr 2024
    View all
     