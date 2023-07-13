In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 70,211 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.85 PS PS & 9.3 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Dio in 8 colours. Storie has a range of up to 103-132 km/charge. The Dio mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Storie vs Dio Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storie
|Dio
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 94,999
|₹ 70,211
|Range
|103-132 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|55 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.51 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-