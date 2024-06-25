HT Auto
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie vs Hero Electric Optima Li

In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or Hero Electric Optima Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at Rs. 63,500 (last recorded price). The range of Storie up to 103-132 km/charge and the Optima Li has a range of up to 110 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours.
Storie vs Optima Li Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storie Optima li
BrandBattRE Electric MobilityHero Electric
Price₹ 94,999₹ 63,500
Range103-132 km/charge110 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time--

Storie
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie
E 2.3 kWh
₹94,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Optima Li
Hero Electric Optima Li
STD
₹63,500*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
2.4 kW250 W
Water Proof Rating
IP67 ( Battery )-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
SteelAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Length
1855 mm-
Ground Clearance
200 mm140 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm-
Height
1175 mm-
Width
740 mm-
Features
Charging at Home
YesNo
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
3.25 Inch LCD Screen-
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh48 V, 28 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,16061,990
Ex-Showroom Price
94,99961,990
RTO
00
Insurance
4,1610
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1311,332

