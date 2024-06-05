HT Auto
In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or Hero Xoom 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at Rs. 69,684 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Xoom 110 engine makes power & torque 8.161 Ps PS & 8.70 Nm respectively. Storie has a range of up to 103-132 km/charge. The Xoom 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Storie vs Xoom 110 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storie Xoom 110
BrandBattRE Electric MobilityHero
Price₹ 94,999₹ 69,684
Range103-132 km/charge-
Mileage-45 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-110.9 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Storie
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie
E 2.3 kWh
₹94,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Xoom 110
Hero Xoom 110
LX
₹69,684*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
2.4 kW-
Water Proof Rating
IP67 ( Battery )-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
SteelCast Durm
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Length
1855 mm1881 mm
Ground Clearance
200 mm155 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm1300 mm
Height
1175 mm1118 mm
Width
740 mm717 mm
Features
Charging at Home
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
3.25 Inch LCD Screen-
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh12 V / 4 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,16083,250
Ex-Showroom Price
94,99969,684
RTO
06,105
Insurance
4,1617,461
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1311,789

