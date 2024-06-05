In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or Hero Xoom 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at Rs. 69,684 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Xoom 110 engine makes power & torque 8.161 Ps PS & 8.70 Nm respectively. Storie has a range of up to 103-132 km/charge. The Xoom 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Storie vs Xoom 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storie
|Xoom 110
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 94,999
|₹ 69,684
|Range
|103-132 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|110.9 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-