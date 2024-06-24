In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or Hero Splendor iSmart choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Splendor iSmart engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. Storie has a range of up to 103-132 km/charge. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl.
Storie vs Splendor iSmart Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storie
|Splendor ismart
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 94,999
|₹ 65,000
|Range
|103-132 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|60.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|113 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-