BattRE Electric Mobility Storie vs Hero Splendor iSmart

In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or Hero Splendor iSmart choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Splendor iSmart engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. Storie has a range of up to 103-132 km/charge. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl.
Storie vs Splendor iSmart Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storie Splendor ismart
BrandBattRE Electric MobilityHero
Price₹ 94,999₹ 65,000
Range103-132 km/charge-
Mileage-60.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-113 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Storie
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie
E 2.3 kWh
₹94,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Splendor iSmart
Hero Splendor iSmart
Drum
₹65,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
2.4 kW-
Water Proof Rating
IP67 ( Battery )-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10Front :-80/100-18,Rear :-80/100-18
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
SteelAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Length
1855 mm2048 mm
Ground Clearance
200 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm1270 mm
Height
1175 mm1110 mm
Width
740 mm726 mm
Features
Charging at Home
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
3.25 Inch LCD Screen-
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh12 V, 3 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionMF
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,16078,499
Ex-Showroom Price
94,99967,250
RTO
05,380
Insurance
4,1615,869
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1311,687

