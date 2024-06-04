In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or Hero Pleasure Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 70,838 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Pleasure Plus engine makes power & torque 8.1 PS PS & 8.70 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. Storie has a range of up to 103-132 km/charge. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Storie vs Pleasure Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storie
|Pleasure plus
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 94,999
|₹ 70,838
|Range
|103-132 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|110.9 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-