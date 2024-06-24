In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or Hero Passion Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Passion Pro engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. Storie has a range of up to 103-132 km/charge. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl.
Storie vs Passion Pro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storie
|Passion pro
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 94,999
|₹ 65,740
|Range
|103-132 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|68.21 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|113.2 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-