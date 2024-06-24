HT Auto
In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or Hero Passion Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Passion Pro engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. Storie has a range of up to 103-132 km/charge. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl.
Storie vs Passion Pro Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storie Passion pro
BrandBattRE Electric MobilityHero
Price₹ 94,999₹ 65,740
Range103-132 km/charge-
Mileage-68.21 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-113.2 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Storie
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie
E 2.3 kWh
₹94,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Passion Pro
Hero Passion Pro
BS6 Drum
₹65,740*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
2.4 kW-
Water Proof Rating
IP67 ( Battery )-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10Front :-80/100-18,Rear :- 80/100-18
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
SteelAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Length
1855 mm2036 mm
Ground Clearance
200 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm1270 mm
Height
1175 mm1113 mm
Width
740 mm715 mm
Features
Charging at Home
YesNo
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
3.25 Inch LCD ScreenYes
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh3 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,16083,025
Ex-Showroom Price
94,99969,475
RTO
05,858
Insurance
4,1615,787
Accessories Charges
01,905
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1311,784

