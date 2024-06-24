HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesStorie vs Passion Plus

BattRE Electric Mobility Storie vs Hero Passion Plus

In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or Hero Passion Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Passion Plus Price starts at Rs. 76,301 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Passion Plus engine makes power & torque 5.9 kW @ 8000 rpm PS & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Storie has a range of up to 103-132 km/charge. The Passion Plus mileage is around 75 kmpl.
Storie vs Passion Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storie Passion plus
BrandBattRE Electric MobilityHero
Price₹ 94,999₹ 76,301
Range103-132 km/charge-
Mileage-75 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-97.2 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
Storie
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie
E 2.3 kWh
₹94,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Passion Plus
Hero Passion Plus
STD
₹76,301*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticConstant mesh, 4 speed
Starting
Push Button StartSelf (with i3S) & Kick
Motor Power
2.4 kW-
Water Proof Rating
IP67 ( Battery )-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6BS6
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
SteelAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Length
1855 mm1982 mm
Ground Clearance
200 mm168 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm1235 mm
Height
1175 mm1087 mm
Width
740 mm770 mm
Features
Charging at Home
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalYes
Passenger Footrest
YesNo
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
3.25 Inch LCD ScreenAnalog
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh12V-3Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDYes
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDYes
Headlight
LEDYes
Battery Type
Li-ionMF Battery
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,16084,579
Ex-Showroom Price
94,99976,301
RTO
06,104
Insurance
4,1612,174
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1311,817

Passion Plus Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Hero Passion Plusnull | Petrol | Manual76,301**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Splendor Plusnull | Petrol | Manual75,141 - 76,486**Ex-showroom price
Passion Plus vs Splendor Plus
Hindustan Times
Hero Passion Plusnull | Petrol | Manual76,301**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Shinenull | Petrol | Manual79,800 - 83,800**Ex-showroom price
Passion Plus vs Shine

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    File photo of 2024 Hero Splendor Plus Xtec 2.0.
    Hero motorcycles and scooters to get more expensive from…
    24 Jun 2024
    Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola's founder, has been pushing for cost reductions across all departments.
    Ola Electric plans major layoffs ahead of IPO to control costs. Check details
    4 Jun 2024
    The MG Motor Hector SUV is pricier by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>22,000, while the Hector Plus is more expensive by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000.
    MG Hector and Hector Plus prices increased on top variants. Check new prices
    12 Jun 2024
    Ola Electric upcoming motorcycles inlcude Ola Cruiser, Ola Adventure, Ola Roadster and Ola Diamondhead.
    Confirmed! First-ever e-bike from Ola Electric to launch on…
    20 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Kia EV3 will join the Korean auto giant's electric vehicle lineup which also includes the likes of EV6 and EV9. The EV3, which is expected to be launched in India sometime next year, will rival BYD Atto3 among others in the segment.
    Kia EV3 electric SUV, rival to BYD Atto3, promises 560 kms of range
    31 May 2024
    BYD Seal is the EV maker's third electric car in India and is the most powerful on offer. The electric sports sedan promises a range of up to 650 kms in a single charge, offers plethora of features including ADAS and performance that can ruffle some of the luxury car brands in India.
    BYD Seal EV review: Luxury electric sports car at an affordable cost?
    22 Apr 2024
    MG Hector Plus SUV gets stylish new headlamps which flank a new chrome-studded front Grille,
    First drive review: MG Hector Plus SUV
    21 Jul 2020
    Ather Energy's latest electric scooter Rizta will take on the likes of TVS iQube, Ola S1 Air among others priced above <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>one lakh in the electric two-wheeler segment.
    Ather Rizta review: Perfect electric scooter for the family man?
    24 May 2024
    The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
    Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
    26 Jun 2024
    The new MG Hector Plus is a more spacious version of Hector which boasts of several upgrades inside out.
    First look: MG Hector Plus 2020 SUV
    14 Jul 2020
    View all
     