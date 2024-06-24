In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or Hero Passion Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Passion Plus Price starts at Rs. 76,301 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Passion Plus engine makes power & torque 5.9 kW @ 8000 rpm PS & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Storie has a range of up to 103-132 km/charge. The Passion Plus mileage is around 75 kmpl.
Storie vs Passion Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storie
|Passion plus
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 94,999
|₹ 76,301
|Range
|103-132 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|75 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|97.2 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-