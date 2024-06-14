HT Auto
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie vs Hero Maestro Edge 125

In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or Hero Maestro Edge 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power & torque 9.1 PS @ 7000 rpm PS & 10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. Storie has a range of up to 103-132 km/charge. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
Storie vs Maestro Edge 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storie Maestro edge 125
BrandBattRE Electric MobilityHero
Price₹ 94,999₹ 70,700
Range103-132 km/charge-
Mileage-65 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124.6 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Storie
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie
E 2.3 kWh
₹94,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Maestro Edge 125
Hero Maestro Edge 125
Drum BS6
₹70,700*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
2.4 kW-
Water Proof Rating
IP67 ( Battery )-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
SteelAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Length
1855 mm1843 mm
Ground Clearance
200 mm155 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm1261 mm
Height
1175 mm1188 mm
Width
740 mm715 mm
Features
Charging at Home
YesNo
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
3.25 Inch LCD Screen-
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh12 V, 4 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionMF
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,16086,042
Ex-Showroom Price
94,99971,850
RTO
06,048
Insurance
4,1615,839
Accessories Charges
02,305
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1311,849

