In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or Hero Maestro Edge 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power & torque 9.1 PS @ 7000 rpm PS & 10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. Storie has a range of up to 103-132 km/charge. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
Storie vs Maestro Edge 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storie
|Maestro edge 125
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 94,999
|₹ 70,700
|Range
|103-132 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|65 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.6 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-