HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesStorie vs Destini 125

BattRE Electric Mobility Storie vs Hero Destini 125

In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or Hero Destini 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 66,700 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Destini 125 engine makes power & torque 9.1 PS @ 7000 rpm PS & 10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Destini 125 in 9 colours. Storie has a range of up to 103-132 km/charge. The Destini 125 mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Storie vs Destini 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storie Destini 125
BrandBattRE Electric MobilityHero
Price₹ 94,999₹ 66,700
Range103-132 km/charge-
Mileage-50 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Storie
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie
E 2.3 kWh
₹94,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Destini 125
Hero Destini 125
Sheet Metal Wheel
₹66,700*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
2.4 kW-
Water Proof Rating
IP67 ( Battery )-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10Front :-90/100-10,Rear :-90/100 - 10
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
SteelSheet Metal
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Length
1855 mm1809 mm
Ground Clearance
200 mm155 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm1245 mm
Height
1175 mm1154 mm
Width
740 mm729 mm
Features
Charging at Home
YesNo
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
3.25 Inch LCD Screen-
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh12 V, 4 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionMF
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,16083,452
Ex-Showroom Price
94,99969,500
RTO
05,860
Insurance
4,1615,787
Accessories Charges
02,305
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1311,793

Destini 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Hero Destini 125null | Petrol | Automatic66,700 - 78,900**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125null | Petrol | Automatic79,806 - 88,979**Ex-showroom price
Destini 125 vs Activa 125
Hindustan Times
Hero Destini 125null | Petrol | Automatic66,700 - 78,900**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiternull | Petrol | Automatic73,340 - 89,748**Ex-showroom price
Destini 125 vs Jupiter
Hindustan Times
Hero Destini 125null | Petrol | Automatic66,700 - 78,900**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiter 125null | Petrol | Automatic76,000 - 96,855**Ex-showroom price
Destini 125 vs Jupiter 125

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    File photo of 2024 Hero Splendor Plus Xtec 2.0.
    Hero motorcycles and scooters to get more expensive from…
    24 Jun 2024
    The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 gets USD front forks, digital console with Bluetooth connectivity and ABS modes
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 launched, Pulsar 125, 150 & 220F get new features
    14 Jun 2024
    The Yamaha Fascino 125 S gets 'Answer Back' feature that helps riders locate their scooter in parking lots by flashing lights and sounding the horn.
    Yamaha Fascino S launched in India at 93,730. Check what’s new
    10 Jun 2024
    The eBikeGo Muvi 125 5G comes with subtle upgrades over the older 4G model
    eBikeGo unveils Muvi 125 5G electric scooter
    27 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    TVS Jupiter 125 scooter was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review
    7 Oct 2021
    RTVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform.&nbsp;
    2021 TVS Raider: Road test review
    16 Sept 2021
    2021 Yamaha Fascino 125cc scooter unveiled in India.
    2021 Yamaha Fascino 125cc scooter unveiled in India
    18 Jun 2021
    View all
     