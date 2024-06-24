HT Auto
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie vs Hero Destini Prime

In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or Hero Destini Prime choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Destini Prime Price starts at Rs. 71,499 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Destini Prime engine makes power & torque 9.09 PS PS & 10.38 Nm respectively. Storie has a range of up to 103-132 km/charge. The Destini Prime mileage is around 56 kmpl.
Storie vs Destini Prime Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storie Destini prime
BrandBattRE Electric MobilityHero
Price₹ 94,999₹ 71,499
Range103-132 km/charge-
Mileage-56 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124.6 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Storie
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie
E 2.3 kWh
₹94,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Destini Prime
Hero Destini Prime
STD
₹71,499*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
2.4 kW-
Water Proof Rating
IP67 ( Battery )-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
SteelAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Length
1855 mm1809 mm
Ground Clearance
200 mm155 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm1245 mm
Height
1175 mm1154 mm
Width
740 mm729 mm
Features
Charging at Home
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
3.25 Inch LCD Screen-
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh12V / 4AH
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,16083,285
Ex-Showroom Price
94,99971,499
RTO
05,719
Insurance
4,1616,067
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1311,790

