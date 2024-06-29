HT Auto
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie vs Hayasa Daksha

In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or Hayasa Daksha choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hayasa Daksha Price starts at Rs. 74,050 (ex-showroom price). The range of Storie up to 103-132 km/charge and the Daksha has a range of up to 90 km/charge.
Storie vs Daksha Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storie Daksha
BrandBattRE Electric MobilityHayasa
Price₹ 94,999₹ 74,050
Range103-132 km/charge90 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-4-5 Hrs.

Storie
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie
E 2.3 kWh
₹94,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Daksha
Hayasa Daksha
STD
₹74,050*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2.4 kW230 W
Water Proof Rating
IP67 ( Battery )-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
SteelAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Length
1855 mm1830 mm
Ground Clearance
200 mm-
Wheelbase
1370 mm-
Height
1175 mm1030 mm
Width
740 mm720 mm
Features
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
3.25 Inch LCD Screen-
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh1.6 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,16077,717
Ex-Showroom Price
94,99974,050
RTO
00
Insurance
4,1613,667
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1311,670

