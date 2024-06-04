In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or GT Force RYD Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the GT Force RYD Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,555 (ex-showroom price). The range of Storie up to 103-132 km/charge and the RYD Plus has a range of up to 95 km/charge.
Storie vs RYD Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storie
|Ryd plus
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|GT Force
|Price
|₹ 94,999
|₹ 65,555
|Range
|103-132 km/charge
|95 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hrs.