HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesStorie vs RYD Plus

BattRE Electric Mobility Storie vs GT Force RYD Plus

In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or GT Force RYD Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the GT Force RYD Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,555 (ex-showroom price). The range of Storie up to 103-132 km/charge and the RYD Plus has a range of up to 95 km/charge.
Storie vs RYD Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storie Ryd plus
BrandBattRE Electric MobilityGT Force
Price₹ 94,999₹ 65,555
Range103-132 km/charge95 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-4-5 Hrs.

Filters
Storie
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie
E 2.3 kWh
₹94,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RYD Plus
GT Force RYD Plus
STD
₹65,555*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Start Buttion
Motor Power
2.4 kW-
Water Proof Rating
IP67 ( Battery )-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10-
Front Brake
Drum-
Wheels Type
Steel-
Rear Brake
Drum-
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Length
1855 mm-
Ground Clearance
200 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm-
Height
1175 mm-
Width
740 mm-
Features
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
3.25 Inch LCD Screen-
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh2.2 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium-Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,16065,555
Ex-Showroom Price
94,99965,555
RTO
00
Insurance
4,1610
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1311,409

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola's founder, has been pushing for cost reductions across all departments.
    Ola Electric plans major layoffs ahead of IPO to control costs. Check details
    4 Jun 2024
    The MG Motor Hector SUV is pricier by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>22,000, while the Hector Plus is more expensive by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000.
    MG Hector and Hector Plus prices increased on top variants. Check new prices
    12 Jun 2024
    The 2024 Hero Splendor Plus Xtec 2.0 gets a host of upgrades including a new LED headlamp, H-shaped taillight, and more
    New-generation Hero Splendor Plus XTEC 2.0 launched, priced at 82,911
    30 May 2024
    Ola Electric upcoming motorcycles inlcude Ola Cruiser, Ola Adventure, Ola Roadster and Ola Diamondhead.
    Confirmed! First-ever e-bike from Ola Electric to launch on…
    20 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Kia EV3 will join the Korean auto giant's electric vehicle lineup which also includes the likes of EV6 and EV9. The EV3, which is expected to be launched in India sometime next year, will rival BYD Atto3 among others in the segment.
    Kia EV3 electric SUV, rival to BYD Atto3, promises 560 kms of range
    31 May 2024
    MG Hector Plus SUV gets stylish new headlamps which flank a new chrome-studded front Grille,
    First drive review: MG Hector Plus SUV
    21 Jul 2020
    Ather Energy's latest electric scooter Rizta will take on the likes of TVS iQube, Ola S1 Air among others priced above <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>one lakh in the electric two-wheeler segment.
    Ather Rizta review: Perfect electric scooter for the family man?
    24 May 2024
    The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
    Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
    26 Jun 2024
    Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
    2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
    29 Apr 2024
    The new MG Hector Plus is a more spacious version of Hector which boasts of several upgrades inside out.
    First look: MG Hector Plus 2020 SUV
    14 Jul 2020
    View all
     