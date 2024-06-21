Storie vs One Plus Pro Comparison

In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or GT Force One Plus Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the GT Force One Plus Pro Price starts at Rs. 76,555 (ex-showroom price). The range of Storie up to 103-132 km/charge and the One Plus Pro has a range of up to 110 km/charge.