HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesStorie vs Drive Pro

BattRE Electric Mobility Storie vs GT Force Drive Pro

In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or GT Force Drive Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the GT Force Drive Pro Price starts at Rs. 67,801 (ex-showroom price). The range of Storie up to 103-132 km/charge and the Drive Pro has a range of up to 60-65 km/charge.
Storie vs Drive Pro Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storie Drive pro
BrandBattRE Electric MobilityGT Force
Price₹ 94,999₹ 67,801
Range103-132 km/charge60-65 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-4-5 hours

Filters
Storie
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie
E 2.3 kWh
₹94,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Drive Pro
GT Force Drive Pro
Lead Acid 48V
₹67,801*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2.4 kW250 w
Water Proof Rating
IP67 ( Battery )-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
SteelAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Length
1855 mm1820 mm
Ground Clearance
200 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm-
Height
1175 mm1050 mm
Width
740 mm670 mm
Features
Charging at Home
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
3.25 Inch LCD Screen-
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh48 V / 28 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,16070,716
Ex-Showroom Price
94,99967,801
RTO
00
Insurance
4,1612,915
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1311,519

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    The offers are available the Ola S1 X Plus, S1 Air and S1 Pro and are worth up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,000
    Ola Electric announces offers on S1 range of up to 15,000, but with a catch
    21 Jun 2024
    Image used only for representational purpose
    This McDonald’s breaks record for serving most cars driving through a drive-thru
    19 Jun 2024
    Ola Electric's proposed IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 9.52 crore equity shares.
    Ola Electric gets SEBI's nod to launch IPO worth 5,500 crore
    12 Jun 2024
    Both PPF and ceramic coating offer long-lasting paint protection in the long run over the good ol' wax polish
    PPF vs Ceramic Coating: Which paint protection does your car need?
    27 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Apple's Foray Into Cars | All Things Auto
    Apple's Foray Into Cars | All Things Auto
    8 Jun 2023
    Move OS 3 brings a slew of upgrades to the electric scooters including hyerrcharging, party mode, Bluetooth connectivity, proximity lock and more.
    Ola Move OS 3: Key feature updates
    28 Dec 2022
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    How To Bump Start A Motorcycle
    How To Bump Start A Motorcycle | All Things Auto
    12 Jul 2023
    View all
     