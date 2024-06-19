HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesStorie vs Drive Plus

BattRE Electric Mobility Storie vs GT Force Drive Plus

In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or GT Force Drive Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the GT Force Drive Plus Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Storie up to 103-132 km/charge and the Drive Plus has a range of up to 100-110 km/charge.
Storie vs Drive Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storie Drive plus
BrandBattRE Electric MobilityGT Force
Price₹ 94,999₹ 1.03 Lakhs
Range103-132 km/charge100-110 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-4-5 hours

Filters
Storie
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie
E 2.3 kWh
₹94,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Drive Plus
GT Force Drive Plus
STD
₹1.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2.4 kW1200 w
Water Proof Rating
IP67 ( Battery )-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
SteelAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Length
1855 mm1870 mm
Ground Clearance
200 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm-
Height
1175 mm1070 mm
Width
740 mm700 mm
Features
Charging at Home
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
3.25 Inch LCD Screen-
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh60 V / 42 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,1601,07,355
Ex-Showroom Price
94,9991,03,215
RTO
00
Insurance
4,1614,140
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1312,307

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Image used only for representational purpose
    This McDonald’s breaks record for serving most cars driving through a drive-thru
    19 Jun 2024
    The MG Motor Hector SUV is pricier by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>22,000, while the Hector Plus is more expensive by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000.
    MG Hector and Hector Plus prices increased on top variants. Check new prices
    12 Jun 2024
    Ola Electric upcoming motorcycles inlcude Ola Cruiser, Ola Adventure, Ola Roadster and Ola Diamondhead.
    Confirmed! First-ever e-bike from Ola Electric to launch on…
    20 Jun 2024
    The Zeiss DriveSafe lenses use a specialised coating that seems to prevent glare at its source
    Zeiss DriveSafe lenses review: Sharper vision for night drives
    10 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Watch the first drive review of Citroen C5 Aircross SUV
    Citroen C5 Aircross SUV: First drive review
    15 Feb 2021
    Toyota's electric driverless cars will ferry athletes at the Tokyo Olympics.
    Toyota's electric driverless cars will ferry athletes at the Tokyo Olympics
    20 Jul 2021
    Honda Drive to Discover: A travelogue in the times of Covid.
    Honda Drive to Discover: A travelogue in the times of Covid
    11 Apr 2021
    Volvo S60 2021: First drive review
    Volvo S60 2021: First drive review
    15 Dec 2020
    View all
     