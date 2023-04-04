HT Auto
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie vs Gemopai Ryder SuperMax

In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or Gemopai Ryder SuperMax choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Storie up to 103-132 km/charge and the Ryder SuperMax has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
Storie vs Ryder SuperMax Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storie Ryder supermax
BrandBattRE Electric MobilityGemopai
Price₹ 94,999₹ 79,999
Range103-132 km/charge100 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-5-6 Hrs.

Filters
Storie
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie
E 2.3 kWh
₹94,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Ryder SuperMax
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2.4 kW2.7 kW
Water Proof Rating
IP67 ( Battery )-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10Front :-90/100-10, Rear :- 90/100-10
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
SteelAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Length
1855 mm1800 mm
Ground Clearance
200 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm-
Height
1175 mm1060 mm
Width
740 mm650 mm
Features
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
3.25 Inch LCD ScreenYes
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh36 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,16083,893
Ex-Showroom Price
94,99979,999
RTO
00
Insurance
4,1613,894
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1311,803

