In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or Gemopai Ryder SuperMax choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Storie up to 103-132 km/charge and the Ryder SuperMax has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
Storie vs Ryder SuperMax Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storie
|Ryder supermax
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Gemopai
|Price
|₹ 94,999
|₹ 79,999
|Range
|103-132 km/charge
|100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-6 Hrs.