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BattRE Electric Mobility Storie vs Gemopai Astrid Lite

In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or Gemopai Astrid Lite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Gemopai Astrid Lite Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Storie up to 132 km/charge and the Astrid Lite has a range of up to 200 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Astrid Lite in 5 colours.
Storie vs Astrid Lite Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storie Astrid lite
BrandBattRE Electric MobilityGemopai
Price₹ 99,999₹ 1.11 Lakhs
Range132 km/charge200 km/charge
Battery Capacity2.3 kWh-
Charging Time-2 Hours

Filters
Storie
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie
EPIC
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Astrid Lite
Gemopai Astrid Lite
STD
₹1.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Ground Clearance
200 mm170 mm
Length
1855 mm1870 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm-
Additional Storage
YesYes
Kerb Weight
105 kg110 kg
Height
1175 mm1100 mm
Width
740 mm660 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
SteelAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
103 km200 km
Max Speed
65 kmph65 kmph
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2.4 kW4000 W
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP65-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Rear Suspension
Adjustable Hydraulic CoiloverBoth Side Hydraulic Suspension
Front Suspension
Fork Type HydraulicTelescopic Suspension
Features
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
YesYes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Console
DigitalDigital
Charging Station Locater
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
5 Inch TFT Smart DisplayYes
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
Halogen-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,04,2501,15,645
Ex-Showroom Price
99,9991,11,195
RTO
00
Insurance
4,2514,450
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2402,485

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