In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or Gemopai Astrid Lite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Gemopai Astrid Lite Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Storie up to 132 km/charge and the Astrid Lite has a range of up to 200 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Astrid Lite in 5 colours.
Storie vs Astrid Lite Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storie
|Astrid lite
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Gemopai
|Price
|₹ 99,999
|₹ 1.11 Lakhs
|Range
|132 km/charge
|200 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|2.3 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|2 Hours