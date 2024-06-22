HT Auto
In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or Fidato Evtech Easy Go choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Fidato Evtech Easy Go Price starts at Rs. 86,315 (ex-showroom price). The range of Storie up to 103-132 km/charge and the Easy Go has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge.
Storie vs Easy Go Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storie Easy go
BrandBattRE Electric MobilityFidato Evtech
Price₹ 94,999₹ 86,315
Range103-132 km/charge60-80 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-4-5 Hrs.

Storie
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie
E 2.3 kWh
₹94,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Easy Go
Fidato Evtech Easy Go
STD
₹86,315*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2.4 kW-
Water Proof Rating
IP67 ( Battery )-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6Bs6
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
SteelAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Length
1855 mm1850 mm
Ground Clearance
200 mm-
Wheelbase
1370 mm-
Height
1175 mm1140 mm
Width
740 mm700 mm
Features
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
3.25 Inch LCD Screen-
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh0.28 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,16090,590
Ex-Showroom Price
94,99986,315
RTO
00
Insurance
4,1614,275
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1311,947

