HT Auto

BattRE Electric Mobility Storie vs Fidato Evtech 21

In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or Fidato Evtech 21 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Fidato Evtech 21 Price starts at Rs. 89,199 (ex-showroom price). The range of Storie up to 103-132 km/charge and the 21 has a range of up to 80-110 km/charge.
Storie vs 21 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storie 21
BrandBattRE Electric MobilityFidato Evtech
Price₹ 94,999₹ 89,199
Range103-132 km/charge80-110 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-4-5 Hrs.

Filters
Storie
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie
E 2.3 kWh
₹94,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
21
Fidato Evtech 21
STD
₹89,199*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2.4 kW-
Water Proof Rating
IP67 ( Battery )-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6Bs6
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10Front :-90/100-12 Rear :-90/100-12
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
SteelAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Length
1855 mm1850 mm
Ground Clearance
200 mm-
Wheelbase
1370 mm-
Height
1175 mm1160 mm
Width
740 mm700 mm
Features
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
3.25 Inch LCD Screen-
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,16093,549
Ex-Showroom Price
94,99989,199
RTO
00
Insurance
4,1614,350
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1312,010

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    The Hero CE001 is a tribute to Dr. Brijmohan Lall Munjal and is based on the Karizma XMR 210. The limited edition offering will be restricted to only 100 units
    Hero unveils Karizma-based CE001 limited edition, restricted to only 100 units
    27 Jan 2024
    After conquering the Indian commuter motorcycle segment with the Spendor and Passion series, Hero MotoCorp is aiming to grab a sizeable chunk of the rapidly bulging premium segment with an influx of new products.
    From Harley-Davidson X440 to Karizma XMR 210, Hero MotoCorp is riding the premium wave
    30 Aug 2023
    Hero Karizma XMR 210 is the revised iteration of the iconic Hero Karizma that was in business in India between 2003 and 2019.
    Hero Karizma XMR 210 brings back nostalgia. Five Key facts
    30 Aug 2023
    The Hero Karizma XMR feels and rides like a completely new motorcycle with hints of the original Karizma seeping in from time to time
    Hero Karizma XMR first ride review: Jack of all trades
    31 Aug 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Kia EV3 will join the Korean auto giant's electric vehicle lineup which also includes the likes of EV6 and EV9. The EV3, which is expected to be launched in India sometime next year, will rival BYD Atto3 among others in the segment.
    Kia EV3 electric SUV, rival to BYD Atto3, promises 560 kms of range
    31 May 2024
    BYD Seal is the EV maker's third electric car in India and is the most powerful on offer. The electric sports sedan promises a range of up to 650 kms in a single charge, offers plethora of features including ADAS and performance that can ruffle some of the luxury car brands in India.
    BYD Seal EV review: Luxury electric sports car at an affordable cost?
    22 Apr 2024
    Ather Energy's latest electric scooter Rizta will take on the likes of TVS iQube, Ola S1 Air among others priced above <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>one lakh in the electric two-wheeler segment.
    Ather Rizta review: Perfect electric scooter for the family man?
    24 May 2024
    The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
    Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
    26 Jun 2024
    View all
     