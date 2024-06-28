HT Auto
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie vs Enigma GT 450 Pro

In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or Enigma GT 450 Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Enigma GT 450 Pro Price starts at Rs. 86,902 (ex-showroom price). The range of Storie up to 103-132 km/charge and the GT 450 Pro has a range of up to 90-110 km/charge.
Storie vs GT 450 Pro Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storie Gt 450 pro
BrandBattRE Electric MobilityEnigma
Price₹ 94,999₹ 86,902
Range103-132 km/charge90-110 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-4-7 Hrs.

Storie
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie
E 2.3 kWh
₹94,999*
*Ex-showroom price
GT 450 Pro
Enigma GT 450 Pro
STD
₹86,902*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2.4 kW1.2 kW
Water Proof Rating
IP67 ( Battery )-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10Front :-3.00-10, Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
SteelAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Length
1855 mm-
Ground Clearance
200 mm-
Wheelbase
1370 mm1200 mm
Height
1175 mm-
Width
740 mm-
Features
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
3.25 Inch LCD Screen-
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh2.4 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,16095,116
Ex-Showroom Price
94,99986,902
RTO
02,500
Insurance
4,1615,714
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1312,044

