In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or Enigma Crink V1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Enigma Crink V1 Price starts at Rs. 96,835 (ex-showroom price). The range of Storie up to 103-132 km/charge and the Crink V1 has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
Storie vs Crink V1 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storie
|Crink v1
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Enigma
|Price
|₹ 94,999
|₹ 96,835
|Range
|103-132 km/charge
|120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-7 Hrs.