HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesStorie vs Crink V1

BattRE Electric Mobility Storie vs Enigma Crink V1

In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or Enigma Crink V1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Enigma Crink V1 Price starts at Rs. 96,835 (ex-showroom price). The range of Storie up to 103-132 km/charge and the Crink V1 has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
Storie vs Crink V1 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storie Crink v1
BrandBattRE Electric MobilityEnigma
Price₹ 94,999₹ 96,835
Range103-132 km/charge120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-5-7 Hrs.

Filters
Storie
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie
E 2.3 kWh
₹94,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Crink V1
Enigma Crink V1
STD
₹96,835*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2.4 kW-
Water Proof Rating
IP67 ( Battery )-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
SteelAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Length
1855 mm-
Ground Clearance
200 mm-
Wheelbase
1370 mm-
Height
1175 mm-
Width
740 mm-
Features
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
3.25 Inch LCD Screen-
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh2.2 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,1601,05,264
Ex-Showroom Price
94,99996,835
RTO
02,500
Insurance
4,1615,929
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1312,262

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Vida V1 Pro sits above the V1 Plus in the lineup.
    Vida V1 Pro road test review: Might be the perfect scooter for you
    9 May 2024
    The Vida Advantage after-sales package is available for V1 Pro owners and will be free till April 31, 2024
    Hero launches Vida Advantage ownership package for Vida V1 Pro EV owners
    21 Mar 2024
    Hero MotoCorp's Vida EV brand is set to launch its next electric two-wheeler in the first half of FY25.
    Hero MotoCorp's Vida brand to get new electric scooters, launch in H1 FY25
    21 May 2024
    Ather Energy's latest electric scooter Rizta will take on the likes of Ola S1 Air and S1 Pro, TVS iQube besides several other e-scooters in the segment.
    Ather Rizta vs Ola S1 Pro, Vida V1 Pro, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak: Prices compared
    8 Apr 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Kia EV3 will join the Korean auto giant's electric vehicle lineup which also includes the likes of EV6 and EV9. The EV3, which is expected to be launched in India sometime next year, will rival BYD Atto3 among others in the segment.
    Kia EV3 electric SUV, rival to BYD Atto3, promises 560 kms of range
    31 May 2024
    BYD Seal is the EV maker's third electric car in India and is the most powerful on offer. The electric sports sedan promises a range of up to 650 kms in a single charge, offers plethora of features including ADAS and performance that can ruffle some of the luxury car brands in India.
    BYD Seal EV review: Luxury electric sports car at an affordable cost?
    22 Apr 2024
    Ather Energy's latest electric scooter Rizta will take on the likes of TVS iQube, Ola S1 Air among others priced above <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>one lakh in the electric two-wheeler segment.
    Ather Rizta review: Perfect electric scooter for the family man?
    24 May 2024
    Sian Roadster hybrid sports car is Lamborghini's most powerful speed demon yet.
    First Look: Lamborghini Sian Roadster hybrid sports car
    9 Jul 2020
    The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
    Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
    26 Jun 2024
    View all
     