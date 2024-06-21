HT Auto
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie vs Enigma Crink Pro

In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or Enigma Crink Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Enigma Crink Pro Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Storie up to 103-132 km/charge and the Crink Pro has a range of up to 90-110 km/charge.
Storie vs Crink Pro Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storie Crink pro
BrandBattRE Electric MobilityEnigma
Price₹ 94,999₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range103-132 km/charge90-110 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-6-8 Hrs.

Storie
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie
E 2.3 kWh
₹94,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Crink Pro
Enigma Crink Pro
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2.4 kW3 kW
Water Proof Rating
IP67 ( Battery )-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/90-12
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
SteelAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Length
1855 mm-
Ground Clearance
200 mm-
Wheelbase
1370 mm1350 mm
Height
1175 mm-
Width
740 mm-
Features
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
3.25 Inch LCD Screen-
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh2.2 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,1601,23,995
Ex-Showroom Price
94,9991,15,306
RTO
02,500
Insurance
4,1616,189
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1312,665

