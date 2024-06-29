In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or EMotorad Karbon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the EMotorad Karbon Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price). EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. Storie has a range of up to 103-132 km/charge. The Karbon mileage is around kmpl.
Storie vs Karbon Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storie
|Karbon
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|EMotorad
|Price
|₹ 94,999
|₹ 65,000
|Range
|103-132 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|null cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-