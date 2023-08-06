HT Auto

BattRE Electric Mobility Storie vs EeVe Soul

In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or EeVe Soul choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the EeVe Soul Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Storie up to 103-132 km/charge and the Soul has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
Storie vs Soul Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storie Soul
BrandBattRE Electric MobilityEeVe
Price₹ 94,999₹ 1.2 Lakhs
Range103-132 km/charge120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-4-5 Hrs.

Storie
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie
E 2.3 kWh
₹94,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Soul
EeVe Soul
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2.4 kW1.2 kW
Water Proof Rating
IP67 ( Battery )-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/90-12
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
SteelAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Length
1855 mm1960 mm
Ground Clearance
200 mm-
Wheelbase
1370 mm1455 mm
Height
1175 mm1150 mm
Width
740 mm695 mm
Features
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
3.25 Inch LCD ScreenYes
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh2.2 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,1601,24,413
Ex-Showroom Price
94,9991,20,000
RTO
00
Insurance
4,1614,413
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1312,674

