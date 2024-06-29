In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or EeVe 4U choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the EeVe 4U Price starts at Rs. 68,500 (last recorded price). The range of Storie up to 103-132 km/charge and the 4U has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. EeVe offers the 4U in 1 colour.
Storie vs 4U Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storie
|4u
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|EeVe
|Price
|₹ 94,999
|₹ 68,500
|Range
|103-132 km/charge
|60-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|-