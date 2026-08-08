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HomeCompare BikesStorie vs Evolve R [2021-2024]

BattRE Electric Mobility Storie vs Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024]

In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.42 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Storie up to 132 km/charge and the Evolve R [2021-2024] has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve R [2021-2024] in 1 colour.
Storie vs Evolve R [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storie Evolve r [2021-2024]
BrandBattRE Electric MobilityEarth Energy EV
Price₹ 99,999₹ 1.42 Lakhs
Range132 km/charge100 km/charge
Battery Capacity2.3 kWh115 Ah
Charging Time--

Filters
Storie
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie
EPIC
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Evolve R [2021-2024]
Earth Energy EV Evolve R [2021-2024]
STD
₹1.42 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Ground Clearance
200 mm
Length
1855 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm
Additional Storage
Yes
Kerb Weight
105 kg
Height
1175 mm
Width
740 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Steel
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Range
103 km
Max Speed
65 kmph
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2.4 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP65-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Rear Suspension
Adjustable Hydraulic Coilover-
Front Suspension
Fork Type Hydraulic-
Features
Charging at Home
YesNo
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Console
DigitalDigital
Charging Station Locater
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
5 Inch TFT Smart DisplayYes
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh115 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,04,2501,57,407
Ex-Showroom Price
99,9991,42,000
RTO
011,360
Insurance
4,2514,047
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2403,383

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