In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or Deltic Drixx choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Deltic Drixx Price starts at Rs. 64,990 (ex-showroom price). The range of Storie up to 103-132 km/charge and the Drixx has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge.
Storie vs Drixx Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storie
|Drixx
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Deltic
|Price
|₹ 94,999
|₹ 64,990
|Range
|103-132 km/charge
|70-100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|8-9 Hrs.