In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or Benling India Benling Icon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price). The range of Storie up to 103-132 km/charge and the Benling Icon has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours.
Storie vs Benling Icon Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storie
|Benling icon
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Benling India
|Price
|₹ 94,999
|₹ 65,470
|Range
|103-132 km/charge
|70-75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|-