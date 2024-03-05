HT Auto
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie vs Benling India Benling Icon

In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or Benling India Benling Icon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price). The range of Storie up to 103-132 km/charge and the Benling Icon has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours.
Storie vs Benling Icon Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storie Benling icon
BrandBattRE Electric MobilityBenling India
Price₹ 94,999₹ 65,470
Range103-132 km/charge70-75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time--

Filters
Storie
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie
E 2.3 kWh
₹94,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Benling Icon
Benling India Benling Icon
Icon LA
₹65,470*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2.4 kW250 W
Water Proof Rating
IP67 ( Battery )-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10Front :-90/90-10,Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
SteelAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Length
1855 mm-
Ground Clearance
200 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm-
Height
1175 mm-
Width
740 mm-
Features
Charging at Home
YesNo
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
3.25 Inch LCD ScreenYes
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh60 V, 20 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionVRLA
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,16065,470
Ex-Showroom Price
94,99965,470
RTO
00
Insurance
4,1610
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1311,407

