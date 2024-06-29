In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Storie up to 103-132 km/charge and the BattRE Electric IOT has a range of up to 85 km/charge. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric IOT in 7 colours.
Storie vs BattRE Electric IOT Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storie
|Battre electric iot
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Price
|₹ 94,999
|₹ 79,999
|Range
|103-132 km/charge
|85 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|-