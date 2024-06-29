In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric gps:ie Price starts at Rs. 64,990 (ex-showroom price). The range of Storie up to 103-132 km/charge and the BattRE Electric gps:ie has a range of up to 65 km/charge. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric gps:ie in 8 colours.
Storie vs BattRE Electric gps:ie Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storie
|Battre electric gps:ie
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Price
|₹ 94,999
|₹ 64,990
|Range
|103-132 km/charge
|65 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|-