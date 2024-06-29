In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric ONE or Trinity Motors Saathi choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric ONE Price starts at Rs. 74,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Saathi Price starts at Rs. 85,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of BattRE Electric ONE up to 85 km/charge and the Saathi has a range of up to 75 km/charge. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric ONE in 7 colours.
BattRE Electric ONE vs Saathi Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric one
|Saathi
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 74,000
|₹ 85,999
|Range
|85 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3-5 Hrs.