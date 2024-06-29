HT Auto
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric ONE vs NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro

In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric ONE or NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric ONE Price starts at Rs. 74,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro Price starts at Rs. 58,100 (ex-showroom price). The range of BattRE Electric ONE up to 85 km/charge and the Accelero X-Pro has a range of up to 54 km/charge. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric ONE in 7 colours.
BattRE Electric ONE vs Accelero X-Pro Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Battre electric one Accelero x-pro
BrandBattRE Electric MobilityNIJ Automotive
Price₹ 74,000₹ 58,100
Range85 km/charge54 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-3-4 Hrs.

BattRE Electric ONE
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric ONE
ONE STD
₹74,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Accelero X-Pro
NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro
60 V 28 Ah
₹58,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Buttion
Motor Type
BLDC-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
85 km/charge-
Max Speed
48 kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.5-10,Rear :-3.5-10Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Length
1800 mm1720 mm
Kerb Weight
65 kg86 kg
Height
1100 mm1110 mm
Width
700 mm-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Adjustable Hydrolic Coilover-
Front Suspension
Fork Type Hydrolic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Riding Modes
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
Keyless Ignition
Yes-
EBS
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Regen Braking, Reverse Mode,-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
48 V, 30 Ah1.68 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium Ferro PhosphateLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
74,00061,508
Ex-Showroom Price
74,00058,100
RTO
00
Insurance
03,408
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5901,322

